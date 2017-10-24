3 charged in McNairy Central High School vandalism

SELMER, Tenn. — Three men have been charged with vandalism to the McNairy Central High School football field.

Brandon Hensley, 19, Dalton Pylate, 18, and Lucas Sweat, 18, are facing charges after spray painting the scoreboard and causing thousands of dollars in damage to other parts of the football stadium, according to the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office.

Hensley and Sweat are facing charges of criminal trespass and vandalism. Sheriff Guy Buck said the damage is estimated at around $6,000.