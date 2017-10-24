American Heart Association celebrates “Feast in the Field”

JACKSON, Tenn.– The American Heart Association held its annual “Feast in the Field”, Tuesday.

It was a night of giving thanks, and sharing the mission and vision of the American Heart Association. Guests enjoyed heart healthy food, music and fellowship in the farm at Casey Jones Village. The AHA awarded more than $14,000 of internal funds back into the West Tennessee area in support of CPR education.

“Taking a night to not fund raise and just thank your donors is so super important. They give so much throughout the year,” said Christy Futrell, Regional Health Director.

The $14,000 will go towards purchasing 378 “Infant CPR Anytime Kits” to Tennova Healthcare and Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.