Dyersburg police arrest suspect in Subway robbery

DYERSBURG, Tenn — Dyersburg police have arrested a man accused of attempting to rob a Subway restaurant on Lake Road Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed the man, identified as Justin E. Nunley, 36, of Ohio, attempted to rob an employee behind the counter at knife-point. According to a news release, Nunley demanded money from the employee, who ran to a back office and called 911 around 10:30 a.m.

The employee was able to give officers a description of Nunley, who ran from the store on foot. Officers found him running south on Volunteer Boulevard, the release says.

Nunley currently resides at the Economy Inn on the Highway 51 Bypass. He is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, and is held at the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center while awaiting an appearance in Dyersburg City Court.

Nunley is also charged in an unrelated aggravated burglary in Dyersburg.