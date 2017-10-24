Frost Advisory in Effect Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday

Scattered showers have been falling for much of the afternoon across West Tennessee. We’ve even been getting reports of something called graupel. This occurs when air high up in the sky is cold enough for snow, but much to warm for it on the ground. Snow falls but ultimately melts on its way down causing it to have this “icy” appearance. Thankfully, it doesn’t cause any problems on the roads other than making them wet!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be able to drop to 30s tonight. Most of our viewing area will be able to stick to the middle 30s at the coolest point of the night but a few spots could reach the lower 30s out there. A Frost Advisory means tender plants and vegetation could be harmed or even killed by the cold weather. Prepare your plants now before the frost comes in! The Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy tonight with light winds from the west.

We’ll get a sunny day on Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Skies could be a bit cloudier in northwest Tennessee and we may even see an isolated shower or two in that area. The next cold front will come on Friday bringing rain for Friday afternoon and evening and even colder weather for the upcoming weekend! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay in touch with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

