Grant adds strawberry flare to downtown Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The strawberry city is one of 12 communities to get a Tennessee Downtown grant.

Thanks to that $15,000 grant, steel strawberry statues have been placed on the corners of Main Street.

So far the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce has gotten great feedback. A total of eight statues will be placed around downtown.

Local artist Jake Meales made the strawberries as part of the plan to revitalize downtown.

“There’s not taxpayers’ dollars, and that was one of the concerns,” Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Love said. “Are you spending taxpayers’ money on this? Absolutely no taxpayer money. Everything is coming out of this grant.”

For the next phase of this grant, retractable banners will be placed in vacant building windows and historical markers will be added to older buildings downtown.