Guns stolen in Crockett County home burglary

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary after three guns were stolen and a home was ransacked Friday.

Sheriff Troy Klyce said two long guns and a handgun were stolen from a home on Percy Tucker Road in Alamo.

Anyone with information can call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104.