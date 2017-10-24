Home heating safety tips from the Madison County Fire Department

With cooler temperatures beginning to settle in, the Madison County Fire Department shared the following home heating safety tips.

Maintain Your Furnace

The first key to preventing furnace-caused problems like home fires is to regularly maintain your heater. Cracks and leaks within your furnace can cause gas to escape into your home, creating a fire hazard. Annual tune-ups include the inspection of your burner assembly and heat exchanger as well as other critical parts.

Maintaining your furnace will keep it running safely and efficiently throughout the winter and help prevent home fires.

If your furnace does need to be repaired, let professionals do the work. If you attempt to fix your own furnace and you don’t know what you are doing, you can create much bigger problems for your family, including high levels of carbon monoxide, fire hazards, future repairs and high energy bills.

Dangerous fumes, such as carbon monoxide, are vented out of your home through a flue, likely in your roof. Keeping this vent clear makes certain that those gasses do not back up into your home and become a health hazard for your family. Leaves and animals such as birds can occasionally get into furnace vents, so make it a habit to check your vents regularly. As the weather begins cooling off, you will find yourself using your furnace more and more. By taking these safety tips into consideration, you can have a warm and safe winter.

Space heaters

Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn-including furniture, blankets, curtains, and paper products.

Choose space heaters that turn off automatically if they tip over.

Never use a space heater to dry clothing.

Turn off space heaters before you go to bed.

In a kerosene heater, use only the proper fuel.

Refuel a heater outside, after it has cooled.

Fireplaces and wood stoves

Have a service person inspect and clean your chimney or wood stove each year.

Use a metal or glass fireplace screen to keep sparks from hitting nearby carpets or furniture.

Keep air inlets on wood stoves open.

Keep kindling, paper, and décor away from fireplaces and wood stoves.

Never use gas or lighter fluid to start a fireplace or wood stove.

Burn only seasoned hardwood. Burning soft, moist wood causes a lot of creosote build-up and can cause a chimney fire.

Don’t burn cardboard boxes, newspaper, or trash. They burn too hot and can cause a chimney fire.

Be sure vent pipes extend at least 3 feet above the roof.

Install stovepipe thermometers to check flue temperatures.

Follow manufacturer’s instructions for installing and maintaining fireplaces and wood stoves.

Electric Wall Heaters