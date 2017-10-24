Humboldt City Schools earn exemplary honors

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Viking pride is at an all-time high in Humboldt as the school system has been given exemplary status.

“We are very excited that the state has recognized us for our achievement and growth,” Humboldt City School Superintendent Dr. Versie Hamlett said.

That exemplary designation comes from the Tennessee Department of Education, given to districts who’ve performed above their growth expectation.

“We provided our teachers with over 30 hours of professional development,” Dr. Hamlett said. “So we wanted a high quality instruction for all of our classrooms.”

In the middle of the school year, the district changed their English and math curricula — including the difficulty levels of lessons — and now all staff is teaching on grade level.

“Having the teachers on board with what we were doing made it easier for the students to make the adjustment,” Humboldt High School Principal James Walker said.

“It has really been a team effort and I’m very, very proud of our faculty and staff,” Dr. Hamlett said. “Our students deserve to have a high quality education.”

Although the district acknowledges students have different skill levels, the goal is to get students career and college ready.

“Just every day believing that all students can learn, and conducting their classrooms in that manner has made a big difference for us,” Walker said.

The state education commissioner will visit Humboldt City Schools in November to see the new programs in action.