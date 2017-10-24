Learn to protect plants as first frost approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — A frost advisory takes effect early Wednesday morning for most of West Tennessee.

“If you cover them, they will. If you don’t, they will not,” Shane Hodge said.

Hodge is a project manager at Carter’s Nursery, Pond and Patio in Jackson. He offered some advice Tuesday on how to protect your plants during the first frost of the season.

“Your tender things as far as mums, the blooms, and stuff on those, flowers that you would like to keep for a little bit longer, you would want to cover those up,” he said.

Hodge said he prefers to cover plants with a sheet or cloth. He recommended pulling the cover off your plants before the sun comes up. “Blister the frost through your fabric that you’re going to put on there, because a lot of times it’s not necessarily the frost that does the damage — it’s the sun magnifying through the crystals of the frost,” Hodge said.

Hodge said some plants can survive the cold and do not need to be covered. “Your hollies, your evergreen trees, things of that nature, just general shrubs, I wouldn’t worry about at all,” he said.

Hodge said you can also bring plants inside if possible.

The frost advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.