Locally made film ‘Hongo’ hits big screen for one-day premiere

MILAN, Tenn. — An exciting night for West Tennessee as many people filled the Ritz movie theater in Milan for a special premiere.

Bolivar native, Jaron Lockridge is behind bringing the project to life. The film “Hongo” is a one of a kind thriller starring folks from the West Tennessee area. Lockridge directed, produced, and wrote the film. He first showed the film in Memphis during a festival, but wanted to bring it back home for a one-day movie premiere.

“The film itself was shot right here in the Jackson, Tennessee area I mean it’s only fitting that we’re able to premiere it here at home,” Lockridge said.

“Hongo” is a thriller about a man recently released from prison trying to get his life back on track, with a sinister twist. Lockridge did not have to travel to Hollywood to find a cast.

“Almost everybody except for one who’s from Memphis is right here in Jackson, Tennessee area local talent,” Lockridge said.

Cast member, Xavier Hill said, “I’m in it so everybody is going to love it.”

Lockridge said he is glad to see his vision come to life, but anxious to see how movie-goers will respond.

“My aunt invited me,” movie-goer, Kandace Walker said. “She said she has a nephew that has something to do with the movie so I’m really excited to see what it’s about.”

Some cast members said being a part of the film was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m super excited about it been waiting on it for like a year now almost and this is my first time ever being apart of any acting thing or whatever,” Hill said.

It has been a long process, as “Hongo” has been in the works since January 2016, but now that the premiere date finally arrived, Lockridge said he felt accomplished.

“I plan to continue making movies so I hope that we can continue to do this and just show that’s it’s so much talent here in this area that needs to be displayed,” Lockridge said.

After the movie Lockridge along with cast members stayed behind to host a Q & A with attendees.

Although Tuesday was the movie’s local premiere, Lockridge says hopefully soon he will be announcing an official release date.