Man charged with forging $36K in checks

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is charged with forging over $36,000 worth of his grandmother’s checks.

Rynn Nachlinger faces a forgery charge after his grandmother accused him of forging several checks at various locations across Jackson.

Police say a photo from Wal-Mart in north Jackson shows Nachlinger using a check to make a purchase.

According to court documents, the victim said Nachlinger made over 100 transactions between May 12 and Oct. 3.