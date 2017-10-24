Mr. Albert “Lee” Aslinger

Mr. Albert “Lee” Aslinger, age 70 of Dresden, TN passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Weakley County Nursing Home. His body is to be cremated and his memorial service will be Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Thompson Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Billy Ross officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the memorial service Saturday at the church.

Albert Lee Aslinger was born September 4, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Truman Lindel Aslinger and the late Hester Christine Powell Aslinger Powell. On January 19, 2003 he married Sandra Heaton Aslinger and she survives in Dresden, TN.

Along with his wife, Mr. Aslinger is also survived by three daughters: Rebecca Lee Aslinger of Missouri, Leslie Rena’ (Wayne) Neighbors of Milledgeville, GA, and Rebecca Jo Strickland of Lawrenceville, GA; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane (Joe) Durham of Dresden, TN; and his loyal companion Buttons.

Besides his parents, Mr. Aslinger was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Shea Cooper, a sister, Barbara Kay McDermott, and a brother, Truman Lindel Aslinger Jr.

Mr. Aslinger was a member of the Thompson Creek Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving in Vietnam.