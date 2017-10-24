Mugshots : Madison County : 10/23/17 – 10/24/17 October 24, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Travis Starnes Possession of methamphetamine, schedule III & IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Kain Whitehouse Driving on revoked license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Taylor Carter Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Antonio Shepard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Lindsey Gonsalez Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18April Edgin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Brandon Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Matthew Price Possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Charles Powell Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Dewanna Copeland Possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Joshua Tweedy Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Kenny Farris Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Phillip Thomas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Rynn Nachlinger Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Sabrina Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Samantha Allen Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Steven Ewing DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Tekala Walker Assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore