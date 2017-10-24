Mugshots : Madison County : 10/23/17 – 10/24/17

1/18 Travis Starnes Possession of methamphetamine, schedule III & IV drug violations

2/18 Kain Whitehouse Driving on revoked license

3/18 Taylor Carter Violation of community corrections

4/18 Antonio Shepard Violation of probation



5/18 Lindsey Gonsalez Failure to appear

6/18 April Edgin Violation of community corrections

7/18 Brandon Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/18 Matthew Price Possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/18 Charles Powell Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/18 Dewanna Copeland Possession of a handgun while under the influence

11/18 Joshua Tweedy Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, aggravated assault

12/18 Kenny Farris Violation of parole



13/18 Phillip Thomas Violation of probation

14/18 Rynn Nachlinger Forgery

15/18 Sabrina Smith Violation of probation

16/18 Samantha Allen Violation of probation



17/18 Steven Ewing DUI

18/18 Tekala Walker Assault





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.