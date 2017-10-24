Nancy E. Jernigan

Nancy E. Jernigan, Age 78, died on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Nancy was born in Jackson, TN on January 4, 1939, the daughter of the late Rudy Wagner and Virginia Powell. She married the love of her life, Lee E. Jernigan at age 16 and spent the next forty-nine years traveling the world with him as he served in the United States Navy and later as a devoted mother of six children. She was an AVID University of Tennessee Volunteer fan and enjoyed traveling with her husband to many of the games, as well as, numerous bowl games over the years. Nancy was a “sports mom” being a member of the Quarterback Club, the Rebounders Club and Band Boosters at JCM supporting all her children and their passions. She was also the score keeper for the City of Jackson softball league for many years and a member of the Oaklawn Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Jernigan, three sons, Lee E. Jernigan, Jr, Leonard Elmer Jernigan and James Glenn Jernigan, a brother, James Robert Powell and a granddaughter Christi Cupples.

She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Lea Jernigan (Melinda Skelton) of Jackson, TN, Janet Cupples of Oakfield, TN and Donna Costello (Vernon) of Waverley, TN; a daughter-in-law, LaNonda Jernigan of Jackson, TN a brother, Thomas Powell (Jane) of Germantown, TN and seven grandchildren Glenn Jernigan II, Zack Jernigan, Michelle Jernigan, Ray Costello, Amber Costello, Caz Hosaflook and Heather Hosaflook and four great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Jonah Luska officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jim Paschal, Steve Bowers, Roy “Catfish” Neisler, Chad Warden, Ray Costello, Zachery Jernigan, Caz Hosaflook and Toukie McElroy.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the Kirkland Cancer Center, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301.

