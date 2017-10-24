Noah Holbrook accounts for five touchdowns, earning Player of the Week

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Peabody Golden Tide have seen their fair share of injuries throughout the season. They lost their starting running back before the year started and their starting quarterback went down after week one. But as they say in sports, next man up. That next man happened to be Noah Holbrook who accounted for five touchdowns on Friday helping his Tide take down TCA, also earning him the Player of the Week.

“Well after we lost against Mckenzie they figured they had to get someone else the ball because they were just stopping Jarel, Jacquez and everybody else so they just tried giving me the ball and seeing what I could do with it and just went on from there,” Holbrook said.

But Holbrook didn’t think he would put up video game numbers like he did.

“I honestly didn’t expect more than two at least I mean it just come and go you know,” he said.

Head coach Shane Jacobs said he knew they were going to get some matchups that favored Holbrook and it was just a matter of him being in the right place, and the rest of the team doing what they needed to do for everyone to have success.

“We were able to give him the ball a few more times and kind of saw that it was his night and you know it’s always exciting when you see a player play extremely well like that,” Jacobs said. “Very proud for him, you know Noah’s worked hard to get back into the rotation and to be able to make plays like that on a big night you know I was really happy for him.”

This Friday the Tide will play in a win or go home game against the Adamsville Cardinals.