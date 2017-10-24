US Marshals capture McNairy Co. fugitive in Mississippi

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted in McNairy County has been captured in Mississippi.

Patrick Dillon Butler, 24, of Michie was captured Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service after a tip led them to a residence in Corinth, Miss., according to a release.

Butler was wanted on several charges including especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Marshals say tips began to pour in after they released Butler’s photo and description to local media. They received a tip Monday afternoon that led them to a residence on County Road in Corinth.

Butler reportedly ran into the woods when they arrived. He was captured after about two hours of searching.

Marshals say they found a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun at the home where the chase began.

Butler was taken to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office to await extradition to Tennessee.