Wife of Sonny Melton hopes for sellout crowd at benefit concert

PARIS, Tenn. — Some of Nashville’s biggest songwriters will take the stage Oct. 25 at the Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris for a benefit for the Sonny Melton Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Melton was one of the many victims in a mass shooting earlier this month at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. The idea was put together by Henry County native Chris Dowdy, who reached out to Melton’s wife, Heather, on Facebook after the shooting.

“He knew immediately what had happened in Las Vegas and contacted me right away,” Heather said. “I believe his wheels started turning almost instantly, and he is the force behind this event tomorrow night.”

The concert will include many artists such as Steven Lee Olsen and will be hosted by Alabama Boss. All proceeds will go toward an award for a student pursuing a career in nursing, but Heather said it’s not limited to one area. She’s set up another fund to focus on what Sonny was most passionate about.

“Those funds we would like to somehow put back into this community,” Heather said. “We don’t know for sure what they will be. It may be a food pantry, it may be a program for school students.”

Four songwriters will travel from Nashville to perform, and they are behind many of the country songs you hear. They include Cary Barlowe, Clint Lagerberg, Steven lee Olsen and Matt Warren.

Organizers will also hold a silent auction. They have five signed guitars by famous artists including Luke Bryan and other signed memorabilia. It also includes a Jack Daniels Whiskey Barrel and a Titans Gameday Experience Package with a signed Marcus Mariota Jersey.

Heather is thankful for all the love and support she has been receiving since the shooting. She said she’s received letters from all over the world including all 50 U.S. states.

“When it’s quiet, it’s hard, and his absence is enormous,” Heather said. “I feel like my life plan has changed, like there’s another plan for me. Then the road I was on — and I love being a physician — but maybe there’s something else I need to do. Love has to conquer hate.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and are on sale at the following locations:

Melton’s

13690 Highway 69A

Big Sandy

Kelley Clinic

1015 Kelley Drive

Paris

Merison’s

202 Memorial Drive

Paris

The silent auction will be held in a room adjacent to the theater.