Windy With Light Showers Developing

Weather Update:

We’re off to a sunny start across west Tennessee. It will become quite windy though again with sustained winds around 10-15 mph. Gusts could be around or above 20 mph at times. Another cold front will arrive with upper level trough support bringing much colder air back into the area. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will fall into the 30s, with dew points below freezing. This will allow for the formation of frost. In fact there is a Frost Advisory that will go into effect at 2:00 AM tomorrow morning.



Otherwise this week, we’ll be on a bit of a roller coaster as far as temperatures go. This initial cold spell will be short lived as Thursday highs will return to the low 70s. This is actually a warm response to the new trough that will start to dig into the Plains and Midwest. This cold front will arrive on Friday bringing a day of clouds and post-frontal showers. Behind this front will be the mother-load of cold air. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 much of the weekend, low temperatures will be around freezing.

