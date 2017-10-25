Community rallies together for Sonny Melton Benefit Concert

PARIS, Tenn — A West Tennessee man shot and killed while shielding his wife during the Las Vegas shooting was honored, Wednesday night. A special benefit concert held for Sonny Melton, featuring live performances from some of Nashville’s biggest songwriters.

A son, a husband, and a hero is how Sonny’s family described him. The benefit concert was a celebration, but also a time of remembrance.

It has been a little over three weeks since tragedy struck in Las Vegas. “As the mama, I’m not over it and I’m not ever going to be over it,” Susan Melton said.

While the healing is only beginning, Susan Melton and her family, along with the entire community showed their strength at the Sonny Melton Benefit Concert.

“Everybody that is here it means so much as a parent, as a mother, it means so much that people are coming out wanting to honor him and his life and what he represented,” Susan said.

A large crowd gathered at the Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris to hear four of Nashville’s biggest songwriters.

“Everybody being here is enough encouragement,” attendee, Kristi Warman said. I think the funeral and what’s happening tonight, I don’t think words can do anything, but I think our presence will help.”

Some attendees said it was no surprise to see the outpouring of support from the community. “We’re all here for each other no matter what whether it’s happy or sad we’re all here together and we support each other,” Warman said.

Family members said all proceeds from the concert will go to the Sonny Melton Scholarship Fund, which will be used to help students interested in a career in nursing and also to improve the community.

“The biggest thing that I’m getting from people is they want to be better because the way that Sonny lived his life,” Susan said.

Although the concert can never replace Sonny’s life, his mother said just seeing people rally together for a great cause is a sign of hope.

“If there’s something that can be brought out of this and people just try and be kinder to one another then that I think is a legacy in itself,” Susan said.

There was also a silent auction held during the concert, featuring five signed guitars from famous artists, including Luke Bryan, and other signed memorabilia.

Susan Melton said she wants to thank everyone who made the concert a success.