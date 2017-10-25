Getting A Little Warmer on Thursday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

We managed to start out in the middle and upper 30s this morning as expected. Did you see the frost? Thankfully it won’t get quite as cold tonight but the warmer weather coming tomorrow will be short-lived. Get ready for a cold weekend, we could struggle to reach 50s on Saturday!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening, ultimately dropping to the lower 40s by sunrise on Thursday. A few “lucky” spots could briefly dip into the upper 30s but frost isn’t expected tonight. It’ll otherwise be a mostly clear and calm evening.

Temperatures will warm up fast tomorrow – it’s going to be a beautiful day! We’ll reach highs in the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine on Thursday. A cold front will come into West Tennessee on Friday, and that means there’s a chance for rain in the forecast. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast which includes some of the coldest weather we’ve had since Winter and stay in touch with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

