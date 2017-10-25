Jackson-based Murray Guard acquired by US Security Associates

ATLANTA, Ga. — Murray Guard, a security contractor based in Jackson, has been acquired by U.S. Security Associates.

The headquarters for Murray Guard is in Jackson, and the contractor has offices in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky.

All acquired assets and accounts will start operating under the U.S. Security Associates, or USA, banner immediately, according to a release.

Murray Guard was founded in 1967 by Tennessee State Rep. Roger Murray Jr., according to the contractor’s website. The contractor has more than 4,000 employees and serves clients in industry, nonprofit, education, government and other sectors through branches in 13 southeastern states and Puerto Rico.

“We look forward to continuing the strong commitment to customer service Murray Guard’s clients have become accustomed, while expanding our technology and training standards to provide the most safe, secure and friendly environments for their customers and employees,” USA’s President and CEO Richard L. Wyckoff said in the release.