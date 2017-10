Jackson Transit Authority hosts food drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority will hold its 28th annual food drive to benefit the regional Inter-Faith Association food bank on Nov. 8-9 on all JTA service routes.

The drive helps people in Jackson and west Tennessee have a holiday season this year.

Donations will also be received at the JTA’s office at 38 Eutah Street in Jackson

For more information about the food drive call JTA at 731-423-0200