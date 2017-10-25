At least 1 airlifted in Medina wreck

MEDINA, Tenn. — Crews are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 152 and Highway 186.

Medical helicopters were flown onto the scene. At least one person was airlifted to the hospital.

Injuries have been reported but there is currently no word on the nature of the injuries.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle has substantial front-end damage and another appears to have rolled.

Medina Police Department and Fire Department responded to the crash, along with Tennessee Highway Patrol, Humboldt Rescue Squad, and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

