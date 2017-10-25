Man accused in Humboldt drive-by shooting appears in court

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A drive-by shooting suspect makes his first court appearance where he asked the judge to reduce his bail.

“I have two little girls. I’m not trying to sit in jail for something I didn’t do,” Jaycent Cox said Wednesday in Humboldt General Sessions Court.

Cox is charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony possession of a gun. He went before a judge to be arraigned.

The 22-year-old is charged with pulling the trigger in a Humboldt drive-by shooting on South 17th Avenue. Officials say it happened Tuesday, Oct. 17.

According to court documents, the witness says he had just crossed over the railroad tracks heading into the city of Humboldt when he saw a car turn around and pull up next to him.

The witness told police Cox was behind the wheel and pulled the trigger multiple times, hitting the victim’s car.

Court documents say there were three bullet holes found in the car — one in the driver door, the second in the passenger front windshield and the third in the passenger door.

In court Cox begged the judge to reduce his bond, even saying he had proof he didn’t commit the crimes.

Cox is expected back in court in two weeks on Nov. 8 and remains behind bars in lieu of a $250,000 bond.