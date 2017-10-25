Man indicted in 2015 homicide in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in the November 2015 shooting death of a man in Ripley.

Jessie James Somerville, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and felony reckless endangerment in the death of Samuel Andrew Johnson, 27, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, agents began their investigation into Johnson’s death after the shooting was reported at Keeley’s Entertainment Center on Watkins Street in Ripley. Through the investigation, agents developed Somerville as the suspect in Johnson’s death.

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Somerville on Oct. 2.

Somerville is currently in custody at the Morgan County Correctional Complex, and was arrested on Oct. 9 and booked into the Lauderdale County Jail. He is currently held without bond.