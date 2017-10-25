UPDATE: Martin police ID person of interest in homicide

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police in Martin are searching for a person of interest in a homicide.

Police are searching for 46-year-old Eric D. Higgs, according to a release from the Martin Police Department. Higgs is described as a black male standing six feet two inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He is possibly driving a white 2016 Audi A3 sedan bearing TN tag #0G70H1.

Police are investigating a homicide involving one victim in the 100 block of Brooks Drive in Martin.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Barbara Higgs, according to police.

Police have not said whether they are investigating the homicide as a domestic situation.

Police initially responded to the home just after 9 a.m. for a welfare check after a resident there had not shown up for work.

Police then issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Eric Higgs and his vehicle. They determined he lives at the home but was not there when the body was found.

Anyone with information can contact Martin police at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.