Martin police search for person of interest in homicide investigation

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police said it was a grim scene on Brooks Drive in Martin Wednesday as officers investigate a homicide.

Police initially responded to the home just after 9 a.m. for a welfare check after a resident there had not shown up for work.

“Some members of our patrol division went to that residence to check on that individual and discovered that they were deceased inside the residence,”

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua said.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Barbara Higgs, according to police. Police have not said whether they are investigating the homicide as a domestic situation.

“Some of the initial evidence has led us to believe that this is a possible homicide,” Fuqua said. “Currently, we have issued a BOLO to law enforcement agencies in reference to a person of interest.”

Police are searching for 46-year-old Eric D. Higgs, according to a release from the Martin Police Department. Higgs is described as a black male standing six feet two inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He is possibly driving a white 2016 Audi A3 sedan bearing TN tag #0G70H1.

Police determined he lives at the home but was not there when the body was found.

Family members, who didn’t wish to speak on camera, came by the home to say they’re praying and waiting for answers. The cause of Higgs’ death has not been released.

Anyone with information can contact Martin police at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.