Mugshots : Madison County : 10/24/17 – 10/25/17

1/15 Jalen Lewis Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/15 Sarah Moore Violation of community corrections

3/15 Jordan Sellers Violation of community corrections

4/15 Anthony Cole Contempt of court



5/15 Benjamin Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/15 Charles Tisdale Schedule II drug violations

7/15 Darren Hudson Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/15 Dewitt Pack Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/15 Dustin Lewis Theft over $1,000, simple domestic assault

10/15 Joseph Graves Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations

11/15 Megan Whitman Failure to appear

12/15 Patrick Andrews Evading arrest, failure to comply, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear



13/15 Sherika Douglas Forgery

14/15 Vicki Doss Failure to appear

15/15 Willie Marshall Violation of probation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/25/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.