Mugshots : Madison County : 10/24/17 – 10/25/17 October 25, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Jalen Lewis Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Sarah Moore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Jordan Sellers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Anthony Cole Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Benjamin Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Charles Tisdale Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Darren Hudson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Dewitt Pack Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Dustin Lewis Theft over $1,000, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Joseph Graves Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Megan Whitman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Patrick Andrews Evading arrest, failure to comply, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Sherika Douglas Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Vicki Doss Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Willie Marshall Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/25/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore