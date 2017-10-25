Program gives students opportunity at cultural experiences

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-A local program is on point when giving students an opportunity to see performances they may have never seen before.

The program, “Ballet Ticket Buddies” is aiming to award all public school children in West Tennessee with an opportunity to see a live performance of “The Nutcracker”. Organizers said it costs $8 to sponsor a child.

They said they came up with the idea to enrich children’s lives with cultural, educational and motivational experiences.

“Ballet is not really apart of our students vocab. That’s not something they get to do a lot, if ever, so being able to provide this for some is something were very grateful for and were very excited to participate in,” said Courtney Ford, a first grade teacher.

“To see their little faces light up is amazing,” said Kim Turner, with Jackson Ballet Arts.

You can be a sponsor and donate. Just go to their Facebook page called ‘Ballet Arts Jackson,’

