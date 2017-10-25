South Gibson racks up the most votes to be named Team of the Week

MEDINA, Tenn. — After taking down Craigmont on senior night, the South Gibson Hornets earned the fans vote for Team of the Week. But with the regular season winding down, the team is already looking ahead to their next matchup. A rivalry type playoff game, but also a region game against Milan which will determine if they play a home or an away playoff game. Head coach Scott Stidham described this matchup as the first week of playoffs, and a game that he hopes his team will be able to win.

“Every region game is a little more important you know it just is,”Stidhamn said. “Milan is really, really good and you know if we win we get to play a home playoff game, if we lose we got to go on the road so you know it’s a huge challenge for us but our kids understand that and they’ve been in big games and hopefully we’ll be able to play well this Friday.”