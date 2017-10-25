TN Dept. of Correction to check sex offenders during Halloween season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction said law enforcement will check more than 3,000 sex offenders statewide this Halloween season to make sure they follow strict rules.

When kids hit the streets this Halloween, law enforcement will also be out checking up on sex offenders. It is called Operation Blackout.

TDOC Specialized Caseload Director Jeremy Buckelew said their officers along with local law enforcement will check about 790 offenders in west Tennessee this Halloween season, which includes about 300 visits Halloween night.

“We’re checking to make sure that there’s no sign that children have been in the home, that they don’t have alcohol in the residence, that there’s no pornography in the residence,” Buckelew said.

The department of correction said sex offenders must follow certain rules for the Halloween season. They can’t turn on porch lights, open the door for trick-or-treaters or display fall decorations.

The agency said sex offenders must remain in their homes between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and can only open the door for law enforcement. “They’re not allowed to dress up in costumes for Halloween parties or attend any Halloween parties,” Buckelew said.

Buckelew said violators could be given a sanction or arrested.

The department of correction said officers conducted more than 3,000 checks on sex offenders during this same operation last year, which resulted in more than 400 violations.

Click here to find sex offenders in your area:

https://tnmap.tn.gov/sor/