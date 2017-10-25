Warmer Temperatures Briefly Return

Weather Update:

It was COLD this morning for a lot of West Tennessee, though we had a nice breeze much of the morning. That helped prevent widespread frost again this morning. Temperatures were generally in the mid to lower 30s. Selmer at one point briefly dipped down to around 29°F. Here in Jackson we were around 33°F unofficially.

Today:

As for today, It will be a lot like yesterday with high temperatures will be in the low 60s with breezy conditions. Scattered clouds and showers will once again develop a lot like yesterday, there is a lot of cold air just off the surface so it is possible there could be graupel mixing into the rain showers at they blossom up.

This Weekend:

Otherwise, we’ll start a warming trend today as atmospheric heights respond to the next cold front that will make it’s wave into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys during the day on Friday. Scattered Showers will increase in areal coverage and intensity as a moist plume axis organizes over West Tennessee, this area will move east overnight into Saturday. Behind this front will be the coldest air mass yet. High temperatures both days of the weekend will struggle to around the low 50s for highs, while low temperatures fall to near freezing. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up here on Midday and Noon 11:30 AM ABC 7 /12:00 PM CBS 7. Have a great day!

