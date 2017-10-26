Benton County courthouse getting upgrade, thanks to TDOT grant

CAMDEN, Tenn.-A local courthouse is getting an upgrade that will not only make the outside of the building more attractive, but also, safer.

Benton County Mayor Barry Barnett said the county received an enhancement grant through TDOT, which allows them to upgrade the outside of the courthouse, install new handicap ramps and make the building more accessible for those with disabilities.

“We want to make sure those people when they come here that they see something that’s not only attractive but safe to enter in and out of our courtroom so that’s the main reason for doing all this,” said Mayor Barnett.

TDOT is paying for 80 percent of construction and the county is paying for the rest. Mayor Barnett said construction should be finished by the end of December.