Camden PD take part in Drug Take Back Day to combat pill addiction

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are making sure prescription drugs don’t end up in the wrong hands by taking part in a national Drug Take Back Day.

“It’s not unusual to hear about people becoming addicted to prescription medication,” said Lt. Alex Latimer with the Camden Police Department.

It’s a growing epidemic sweeping our nation. Latimer says West Tennessee is no exception.

“With the problem of drug abuse in this area, that puts a person at risk for people in the community to know they have prescription medication in their homes or cars,” Latimer said.

That’s why the Camden Police Department is just one of many law enforcement agencies taking part in the national Drug Take Back day this Saturday.

The goal is to put a stop to prescription medication abuse and give people a place to properly dispose of them.

Anyone can dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications by dropping them off in the drop-box with no questions asked.

“It’s just going to help people get rid of their old medications instead of throwing them down the drain or whatever they do,” said Wendy Stockdale, who helped organize the event.

Stockdale says you don’t need a special day to dispose of your unwanted medications.

“We have a permanent drop box at the Camden Police Department,” she said. “It’s here 24/7 and anytime you need to drop off medication, feel free to come by.”

Lt. Latimer says the police department collected more than 400 pounds of prescription medications at last year’s take back and he says they hope to collect even more this year.

“That’s a lot when you think about a pill being this little, and we’re just one small town,” he said. “It’s a service we offer, so we can do our part.”

The Camden Police Department will take part in national Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their front lawn.

Officers want to emphasize needles will not be accepted during the drop off and liquids should be in a secured container.