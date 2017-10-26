Dream Center is one step closer to new building

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Dream Center of Jackson is one step closer to opening their new facility.

“It’s a celebration,” Stephanie Laffoon with the Dream Center said.

The Dream Center is getting closer to having their new building up and running. On Thursday they celebrated approval from the board of zoning appeals.

“That means the zoning that we have and the building we have going there can be used by the Dream Center, for the Dream Center, and all the awesome ministries we offer,” Laffoon said.

The next step is fundraising. The Dream Center hopes to raise $3 million all from donations, so when they move into the new building they will be debt free.

They are encouraging groups of 10 to each give $100.

“If 3,000 little groups came forward and gave $1,000, that’s our $3 million,” Laffoon said.

The Dream Center serves 65 to 75 women and children each day. They say with this new center they will be able to bring relief to the city of Jackson.

“We need to get women and children off the street,” Laffoon said. “We’re too small of a town to have our women and children living on our streets.”

They will have a ground dedication ceremony on Nov. 9.

To see how you can donate to the Dream Center, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.