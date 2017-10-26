Driver transported after Highway 70 crash involving tractor-trailer

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver was transported Thursday morning after a head-on collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Highway 70 East near New Deal Road just north of Jackson, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said three vehicles were involved in the wreck but that one of them wasn’t hit.

The woman driving the car that struck the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital.

First responders called for a medical helicopter but later canceled the call.

Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour.

We’ll have more details on the crash this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.