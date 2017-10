Fire destroys home in Bradford

BRADFORD, Tenn — Fire crews responded to a 100 year old home engulfed in flames, Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 200 block of Wildcat Lane in Bradford around 3:40 p.m.

Gibson County Fire Chief, Bryan Cathey believes it started with electrical outlets in the living room and then spread to the roof. First responders worked for nearly five hours to get the fire under control.

No one was injured, but fire officials say the home is a total loss.