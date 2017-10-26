Jackson Police work to identify man struck by train

JACKSON, Tenn — Jackson Police along with emergency crews rushed to the scene of an accident in north Jackson, where officials say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train.

An unusual situation, as the man was found on the tracks under Interstate 40. Investigators say the plan is to figure out how and why the man was there in the first place.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene, Thursday afternoon. “We got highway patrol, the sheriff’s department, the police department here as well as fire and EMS,” Capt. Jeff Shepard said.

The incident happened along the railroad tracks underneath I-40 near Christmasville Road around 12:30 p.m.

“The train track runs north and south,” Capt. Shepard said. “It runs under two bridges of I-40,”

Investigators said Exit 85 off the interstate was the closest area to access the railroads, causing traffic to move at a slow pace.

“We’re sort of blocking traffic so it’s creating a situation with the traffic having to slow down considerably,”

Emergency crews worked for nearly two hours to remove the body of the unidentified man from the tracks. “We’re trying to extract him from under the train,” Capt. Shepard said. “A train is a very heavy piece of equipment and it’s not going to be easy.”

Law enforcement officers are still searching for the cause of this incident. “Whether it was accidental, criminal, or suicidal,” said Capt. Shepard.

Capt. Shepard with the Jackson Police Department said the case remains active and ongoing. Authorities are still working to identify the victim.