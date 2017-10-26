James Andrew Newmon

James Andrew Newmon, Sr., 64, of Jackson, TN, died October 25,

2017 following a long illness.

James grew up in Kenton, TN, the son of Andrew F. Newmon and Mary

Anne Newmon. James graduated from the University of Tennessee at

Martin and was employed by Dement Construction Company and Dement

Construction Company, LLC from 1974-present. James served as

Secretary/Treasurer of these organizations. He was also a director

and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Jackson.

James was also a past director of The Jackson Country Club.

James was a member of First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed

playing golf, especially at Old Waverly in West Point, MS. James

became an avid fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and could be

found with his fellow supporters at their tailgate gathering and in

the stadium for home football games. James loved to go to concerts,

especially Elton John and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

James is survived by his wife, Deborah J. Newmon, and two

children, James A. (“Drew”) Newmon, Jr. (Stephanie) and Hannah M. Newmon and four grandchildren, Kennedy Collins, Jeremiah, Luke, and Cole Newmon, and one sister, Ellen Smith.

James was predeceased by his parents, Andrew F. Newmon and Mary

Anne Newmon.

A private interment will be held at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Saturday, October 28 at First United Methodist Church with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United

Methodist Church, 200 S. Church Street, Jackson, TN 38301 or the Kirkland Cancer Center, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301 or to a charity of your choice.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com