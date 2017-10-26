James Andrew Newmon
James Andrew Newmon, Sr., 64, of Jackson, TN, died October 25,
2017 following a long illness.
James grew up in Kenton, TN, the son of Andrew F. Newmon and Mary
Anne Newmon. James graduated from the University of Tennessee at
Martin and was employed by Dement Construction Company and Dement
Construction Company, LLC from 1974-present. James served as
Secretary/Treasurer of these organizations. He was also a director
and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Jackson.
James was also a past director of The Jackson Country Club.
James was a member of First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed
playing golf, especially at Old Waverly in West Point, MS. James
became an avid fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and could be
found with his fellow supporters at their tailgate gathering and in
the stadium for home football games. James loved to go to concerts,
especially Elton John and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
James is survived by his wife, Deborah J. Newmon, and two
children, James A. (“Drew”) Newmon, Jr. (Stephanie) and Hannah M. Newmon and four grandchildren, Kennedy Collins, Jeremiah, Luke, and Cole Newmon, and one sister, Ellen Smith.
James was predeceased by his parents, Andrew F. Newmon and Mary
Anne Newmon.
A private interment will be held at Ridgecrest Cemetery.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Saturday, October 28 at First United Methodist Church with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United
Methodist Church, 200 S. Church Street, Jackson, TN 38301 or the Kirkland Cancer Center, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com