JMC school board members meet, discuss TVAAS data

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County School Board met Thursday evening to discuss students’ academic progress within the school system.

Board members met to discuss the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, or TVAAS, which measures the impact schools and teachers have on their students’ academic progress.

Leaders say the purpose of the meeting was to examine the reports and to sort through the data.

“It’s important to reflect on how we did so we know what we can do better moving forward. Our goal is to give the best education that we can by making good decisions based on data,” said Catherine Korth, JMCSS Data Assessment Leader.

Also at Thursday night’s meeting, school board members discussed being able to secure a state discount which would enable the system to purchase additional air conditioned school buses next year.