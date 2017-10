NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — Give the gift of life this Halloween. Lifeline Blood Services will host its annual Vein Drain on Thursday, Oct. 26.

You can donate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donors will receive Halloween goodies, a t-shirt, and a coupon for a free Subway sandwich while supplies last. Kids can enjoy a trunk-or-treat from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lifeline Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in North Jackson.