Man struck by van on North Parkway

JACKSON, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck by a van Thursday afternoon on North Parkway near Russel Road.

Jackson police say the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. They say the victim is a man in his 40s and was alert and talking.

There appears to be no major outside injuries although the man was transported to the hospital, according to police.

The incident was said to be accidental and the driver will not face charges, according to police.

