Margaret R. Allen Gerhardt

Margaret R. Allen Gerhardt age 92 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday October 25, 2017 at her residence. Her funeral service will be held at McEvoy Funeral Home 2:00 P.M. on Friday October 27, 2017 with Bro. Thomas Winchester officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Puryear. Serving as pallbearers will be Dakota Staggs, Charles Brown, Ronnie Singleton, Ron Singleton, Doug Hunely, and James Mackey and honorary pallbearers: William Bates, Jr. and Larry Brock. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. and on Friday after 11:00 A.M.

Mrs. Gerhardt was born in Missouri to the late James Buttrey and the late Luona Manley Buttrey. She married William M. Gerhardt on April 6, 1988 and he preceded her in death October of 2010. Margaret was formerly married to William C. Allen who preceded her in April of 1986. Margaret is survived by her daughter: Mary Kay Watson of Henry, Tennessee; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren; by sisters: Mildred Allen and Evelyn Russell both of East Prairie, Missouri, Bessie Brock of Avon Park, Florida and Cledith Hise of West Plains, Missouri; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Mrs. Gerhardt is also preceded in death by her sister: Geneva Buttrey and two brothers: Bill Buttrey and Jimmy Dale Buttrey.

Margaret was a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. A family member said she will be well missed. The family requests that memorials may be made to: Relay For Life, P.O. Box 1505, Paris, TN 38242