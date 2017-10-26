Martin police still searching for victim’s husband in homicide investigation

MARTIN, Tenn. — After a welfare check uncovers a woman was killed in her home, police are still searching for answers. The woman’s husband is being considered as a person of interest and is wanted for questioning.

Crime scene tape is still up a day after Martin police found the body of Barbra Higgs, 48, in her home on Brooks Drive.

Off camera, neighbors say hearing about a homicide in their otherwise quiet neighborhood is shocking.

According to police, Barbra Higgs lived in the home with her husband, 46 year old Eric Higgs.

As Martin Police search for Eric Higgs, they say they are not looking for any other suspects. Officers also say Higgs is only classified as a person of interest until they can get him in for an interview. Determining if he is or isn’t the suspect in this homicide.

Neighbors say the Higgs seemed like a nice couple who lived in their home for more than a decade. They say the pair could typically be seen coming and going from work and walking their dog.

For 15 years, Barbara Higgs worked at the Weakley County Health Department, who released this statement.

“Barbara Higgs was a valued employee of our Weakley County Health Department. We are deeply saddened at the loss of our colleague and friend, and extend our deepest sympathies to her family.”

Police have asked the public to be on the look out for Eric Higgs, who may be driving a white 2016 Audi A3 with Tennessee plates #0G70H1.

If you have information on Eric Higgs’ whereabouts, contact Martin police.