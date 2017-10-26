Mom accused of driving teen to commit home invasion appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A mom accused of driving her teen child to a home invasion earlier this month appeared Thursday morning in court.

Amie Paulus is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of aggravated burglary.

Officers say Paulus drove her 15-year-old, another 17-year-old and a group of adults Oct. 11 to a house on Briafcliff Drive and then stood by as they assaulted two people inside the home.

The public defender and district attorney are at a conference this week so Paulus’ court date was reset for Nov. 2.