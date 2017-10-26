Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/17 – 10/26/17 October 26, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Rebecca Lynch Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Adam Butler Simple domestic assault, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Phillip Ewing Shoplifting, Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Joshua Thompson Leaving the scene of an accident with injuries Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Daniel Lee Owens Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Charles Rhodes Simple domestic assault, interfering with an emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Rubell Shine Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Shadrach Bond Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Shandreka Taylor Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Shannon Crooke Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Taron-Zarate Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Willie-Roy-Sorrells Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore