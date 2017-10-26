Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/17 – 10/26/17

1/12 Rebecca Lynch Evading arrest

2/12 Adam Butler Simple domestic assault, evading arrest

3/12 Phillip Ewing Shoplifting, Theft of Property

4/12 Joshua Thompson Leaving the scene of an accident with injuries



5/12 Daniel Lee Owens Failure to appear

6/12 Charles Rhodes Simple domestic assault, interfering with an emergency call

7/12 Rubell Shine Aggravated domestic assault

8/12 Shadrach Bond Theft of property under $1,000



9/12 Shandreka Taylor Assault

10/12 Shannon Crooke Simple domestic assault

11/12 Taron-Zarate

12/12 Willie-Roy-Sorrells

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.