UPDATE: Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a train in north Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. along railroad tracks beneath Interstate 40 near Exit 85 between Christmasville Road and Henderson Road.

Police say the person killed was a white male. They say they are working to determine what caused the incident.

Crews are working to remove the body.

Traffic is moving slowly as law enforcement, fire department and emergency vehicles line the interstate near the scene.

Police urge motorists to use an alternate route if possible.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.