Person robbed in driveway

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say a person was robbed in east Jackson Thursday.

A person was robbed in their driveway Thursday around 6:50 p.m. at East Forrest and Melrose, according to the Jackson Police Department.

They are still searching for the suspect.

Police would not provide a description of the suspect or what they stole.

