Police search for man wanted in 3 counties

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in two West Tennessee counties and one Middle Tennessee county are searching for a man last seen in Benton County.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher said police are looking for David Morgan, 31. Morgan is a white man, around 5-feet, 10-inches tall and about 195 pounds.

Morgan was last seen in Benton County near Decatur County.

Morgan is facing charges in Benton, Decatur and Humphreys counties. Police say Morgan may be armed.