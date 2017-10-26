Scattered Showers and Falling Temps on Friday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Thursday

Sunny skies included temperatures in the middle and upper 70s this afternoon! It’s been a beautiful day, if only it would last! A cold front will move into West Tennessee on Friday bringing come-and-go showers morning through evening and temperatures will be falling throughout the day.

After a gorgeous afternoon, conditions will remain mild under clear skies tonight. Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of the night. We’ll have breezy conditions from the southwest to thank for that. A cold front will bring rain to West Tennessee tomorrow so keep the umbrella handy and stay warm – temperatures will be falling from the upper 50s in the morning to the lower and middle 40s by 5 o’clock. Showers will continue to fall in areas near the Tennessee River during the evening on high school football games with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It’ll be a damp and chilly night!

Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and a look at the weekend which includes some of the coldest weather we’ve had since Winter. Don’t forget you can stay in touch with Storm Team Weather online for more updates too!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

